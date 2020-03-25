New York Health Commissioner Tells People Not To Follow White House Coronavirus Guidance

A New York’s health commissioner contradicted coronavirus guidance from the White House on Wendesday, telling people who have been to New York City recently that they should not, in fact, quarantine.

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx on Tuesday urged anyone who had been to New York City recently to self-quarantine, as there was a significant chance they contracted the virus. NY commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, however, said that part of the White House’s guidance wasn’t necessary.

“I would not follow that. I believe you should follow the guidance in general, you should social distance,” he said, according to Wall St. Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind. (RELATED: Stock Market’s Historic Rally Falters After House Fails To Vote On Coronavirus Relief)

NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on the federal suggestion that people should quarantine if they’ve been in New York City. “I would not follow that. I believe you should follow the guidance in general, you should social distance.”https://t.co/rAwMpdLWrb — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) March 25, 2020

New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., suffering 210 deaths and more than 25,000 confirmed cases. (RELATED: White House Press Sec. Stephanie Grisham Tests Negative For Coronavirus)

The disease has also not yet hit its peak, with some experts estimating deaths will continue to sure for another three weeks.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zucker’s statement.