What’s A Realistic Prediction For Economic Growth Post Coronavirus? We Asked Ex-Trump Adviser Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore, founder of the Club for Growth and a former economic adviser to President Donald Trump, joined Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to talk about the economic fallout from coronavirus.

In particular, Moore set realistic expectations for how quickly we can expect to see an economic rebound once the pandemic ends.

WATCH:

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!