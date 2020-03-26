Turn Your Phone Into Retro Gaming Haven With This Case

Remember the good old days of sitting on the couch, playing handheld games as your mom cooked you up a fresh batch of Bagel Bites? Well, those wonderful feelings are about to come rushing back since now you can play your favorite retro games on your smartphone case — sadly, Bagel Bites not included.

The GAMECASE is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Not only is it a regular phone case, it actually houses 36 of your favorite retro games, allowing you to play them just like you used to as a kid. With raised buttons and controls and a real working screen, it feels eerily similar to holding a real portable gaming console. Whether you’re bored of scrolling through Instagram or stuck without Wi-Fi, this handy gaming case is a great way to pass the time. And when you bust this thing out at parties, rest assured you’ll see some jaws hit the floor.

Running on 5-7 hours of battery life per battery charge, you can enjoy games like Super Contra, Super Mario Bros, Tetris, Donkey Kong and more at any given moment. And while GAMECASE is, in fact, a portable gaming console, it also is a great phone case, protecting your gadget during falls and general wear and tear. And, considering upwards of 5,000 phone screens are broken every hour, having a solid case is pretty darn important.

And don’t worry, it won’t prohibit you from using your iPhone’s normal functions, leaving typical holes for your headphone jack, dock, camera, and flash.

Whether you’re trying to pass the time waiting at the doctor’s office or avoid answering those never-ending emails at work, channeling your inner-child while playing your favorite retro games on GAMECASE is never a bad idea.

