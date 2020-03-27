Biden Campaign Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign denied the sexual allegation against him Friday, coming from a Senate staffer in 1993.

“Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false,” Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to Fox News.

Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, accused Biden of touching her, kissing her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent.

Reade spoke out on Wednesday about the allegations in an interview with writer and podcast host Kaite Halper. (RELATED: Joe Biden Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Former Staffer: ‘Penetrated Me With His Fingers’)

“We were alone, and it was the strangest thing. There was no, like, exchange really, he just had me up against the wall,” Reade said.

“His hands were on me and underneath my clothes. And then, he went, he went down my skirt and then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers…and um…He was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me,” she also told Halper.

“He got finished doing what he was doing and I, how I was pulled back and he said, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ And that phrase stayed with me because I kept thinking what I might have said. And I can’t remember exactly if he said ‘I thought’ or if ‘I heard.’ It’s like he implied that I had done this.”

The Daily Caller reached out to Biden’s campaign about the allegation Wednesday and did not receive a response.