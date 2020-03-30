Tucker Carlson: ‘China Continues To Threaten The Rest Of Us With Wet Markets’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted China for continuing “to threaten the rest of us” by reopening its open-air food markets.

Chinese wet markets, where all sorts of unusual animals — from bats to cats to scorpions — are sold to consumers as food, have long been considered a breeding ground for exotic viruses. Despite the fact that such markets were considered ground zero for the novel coronavirus outbreak, reports emerged over the weekend that wet markets have been reopened in major cities across China.

“Well, we still don’t know where the coronavirus came from originally in Wuhan, and anyone who tells you we are certain of that is lying to you,” Carlson said. “But many people believe it could have originated in the wet market in Wuhan. That’s a place where consumers buy the meat of wild animals to eat including bats. Wild animal wet markets have long been recognized as a major pandemic threat. As coronavirus spread, China announced it would crack down on them, obviously, but it looks like the crackdown didn’t last long. According to Daily Mail, across China, wet markets are reopening and selling the same animals that they did before.”

The Fox News host listed two major cities, one where “dogs and cats are both for sale as food” and another with “a stand selling traditional Chinese medicines advertises things like lizards, scorpions, and, yes, bats.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Some Of The Most Unusual Animals, Reptiles Available At A Typical Wuhan Wet Market)

“Again, we have known for more than a decade that wet markets are a disease timebomb,” said the Daily Caller co-founder. “This is not the first virus to emanate from them. But it looks like even after a global crisis, China continues to threaten the rest of us with wet markets.”