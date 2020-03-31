Alec Baldwin Uses His Foundation Twitter Account To Call Trump The Real ‘Virus’

Actor Alec Baldwin used his foundation’s Twitter account Tuesday to attack President Donald Trump, suggesting that he was the real “virus.”

While millions of Americans worry about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic — many of them either sheltering in place in their homes or continuing to work at increased risk to their own health — Baldwin’s tweet appeared to claim that the real problem was Trump. (RELATED: Mike Rowe Says There’s ‘No Such Thing Right Now As A Non-Essential Worker’)

“The virus in the US began in January of 2017. The vaccine arrives in November,” Baldwin tweeted.

The virus in the US began in January of 2017.

The vaccine arrives in November. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 31, 2020

The Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation is, according to the brief Twitter bio, an organization that is dedicated to “supporting the arts + artists, amateur + professional.”

And while most of the foundation’s Twitter feed is dedicated to the performing arts, Baldwin has used it several times in recent days to attack the president, calling him a “psycho” and claiming that he would get people killed.

Trump says lockdown NY.

He says many NYers r headed 2 Florida. “Can’t have that,” he said.

Like a guy yelling fire so he gets a seat in a theatre.

U ppl who thought he was a leader, not just some cut out from a VERY SHITTY tv show.

He’s a psycho.

+ he’s gonna kill a lot of ppl. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 28, 2020

Baldwin also took aim at “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett, effectively blaming him for Trump winning the presidency.

And let’s thank that genius @MarkBurnettTV for all of this.

A $ grabbing Hollywood whore who pushed this idiot down America’s throat.

Thank you, Mark Burnett. You idiot. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 28, 2020

Baldwin has a verified personal Twitter account that has been used only rarely since November of 2017, when he announced that he would no longer post there due to the “current climate.”