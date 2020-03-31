Dr. Fauci Says We’ll Be Prepared For The Second Coronavirus Cycle In The Fall

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he “would anticipate” a second wave of the coronavirus to hit the United States in the fall but that the country will be ready for it.

When asked if he expected another round of the coronavirus to strike Americans, the chief medical advisor on the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force said, “In fact, I would anticipate that that would actually happen because of the degree of transmissibility.”

But he held out some cause for optimism. “However, if you come back in the fall, it will be a totally different ballgame of what happened when we first got hit with it in the beginning of this year.”

Fauci explained that “there will be several things that will be different,” including the medical community’s enhanced ability “to test, identify [and] isolate” the virus. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Trump’s Decision To Stop Travel From China Helped Contain Coronavirus)

“In addition, we have a number of clinical trials that are looking at a variety of therapeutic interventions,” Fauci noted. “We hope one or more of them will be available.”

The director of the National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said he is hopeful that progress is continuing on a vaccine. “So I would anticipate, that you know, in a year to a year-and-a-half we’d be able to do it under an emergency use. If we start seeing an efficacy signal. We may be able to even use a vaccine at the next season.”

“So things are going to be very, very … different. What we’re going through now is going to be more than just lessons learned.“ (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Comes Close To Recommending Complete Shutdown Of All Bars And Restaurants)

Fauci has been largely supportive of President Donald Trump’s management of the COVID-19 crisis, especially noting his plans to contain the virus through travel restrictions. Fauci said Italy was so “badly” hit by the disease because of an abundance of “Chinese tourists.”

Fauci has also come close to recommending a national shutdown of all entertainment facilities, such as bars, casinos, restaurants and theaters.