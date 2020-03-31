EXCLUSIVE: Here’s How Paul Ryan’s Replacement Got Manufacturers To Pony Up On Coronavirus

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil is working to make the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. pay back the $25 million in coronavirus stimulus funds it received after furloughing hundreds of employees, but that’s not the only way he’s been helping fight the pandemic.

Steil sat down with Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to explain how he facilitated several Wisconsin companies stepping to the plate and committing to manufacture personal protective equipment for medical workers all across the county.

WATCH:

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!