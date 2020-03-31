Kids’ Networks Celebrate Transgender People Through #TransDayOfVisibility

Cable television channels designed for children tweeted Tuesday in support of the transgender community.
Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network announced Tuesday that they are celebrating transgender people by promoting the Transgender Day of Visibility hashtag.
“Today is International #TransDayOfVisibility,” Nickelodeon tweeted Tuesday. “We’re celebrating transgender people around the world and the courage it takes to live their truth.”
Twitter users responded to the tweets with mixed reactions, with many expressing outrage.
Leave the kids alone!
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 31, 2020
Multiple users responding to Cartoon Network’s tweet referenced a 40% suicide rate for transgender people with comments such as “Le 40% suicide rate has arrived.”
Neither network responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
