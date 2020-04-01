Adam Baldwin On Surviving Coronavirus And Hollywood

On today’s edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we continue our interviews with people from around the country to get different perspectives on how the coronavirus is impacting life in America. Today we talk with actor Adam Baldwin and pick his brain about life as a conservative in Hollywood, who may have snuck a Rush Limbaugh book in a set dressing on “The Last Ship,” his favorite roles, auditions blown, working with Mr T. at the height of his powers, and how golf and tennis should be the perfect activities for a socially distancing country.

Listen to the show:

