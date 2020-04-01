Here’s Why The Media’s ‘We’re Not Going To Air Trump’s Briefings’ Line Is An Empty Threat

Numerous publications have recently announced that they are considering not airing President Donald Trump’s briefings live, and some have already gone ahead and cut the cord.

Amid the novel coronavirus, the president has been giving press briefings nearly every day, at times including misinformation that is often later corrected by members of the task force. (RELATED: CNN Bashed Trump For Saying The Same Thing They’re Now Reporting)

Because of this apparent misinformation and an inability to fact-check in real time, some publications are considering not airing the president’s briefings as they occur. A few have already decided this will be the case, and Americans saw CNN and MSNBC cut away from Trump earlier in the week.

The problem with this decision involves how many eyeballs Trump’s press briefings get. The Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc and media reporter Shelby Talcott explained exactly why this could be an empty threat.

WATCH:

