Associated Press Deputy Tech Editor Nick Jesdanun Dies From Coronavirus

A couple walk past the offices of the Associated Press in Manhattan, New York

REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Marlo Safi Contributor
Associated Press Deputy Tech Editor Nick Jesdanun has died from the coronavirus, numerous sources reported Friday.

A colleague announced on Twitter that Jesdanun had died Friday from the coronavirus. “My sweet and gentle AP colleague Nick Jesdanun ran a marathon on all 7 continents. Now his race is over,” Bill Kole, New England editor for the Associated Press wrote. 

Those who knew Jesdanun reflect on his running hobby, and his “seven-continent quest.” “Though my seven-continent quest is hardly about saving the world, all the travels have opened my eyes to a bigger world. Races have taken me to corners that tourists wouldn’t normally stumble on. And it has spawned other goals, such as eating chocolate on each continent (though in retrospect, I probably should have eaten my chocolate and run marathons on the same trips),”  Jesdanun wrote in a Swarthmore bulletin.