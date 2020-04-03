Associated Press Deputy Tech Editor Nick Jesdanun Dies From Coronavirus

Associated Press Deputy Tech Editor Nick Jesdanun has died from the coronavirus, numerous sources reported Friday.

A colleague announced on Twitter that Jesdanun had died Friday from the coronavirus. “My sweet and gentle AP colleague Nick Jesdanun ran a marathon on all 7 continents. Now his race is over,” Bill Kole, New England editor for the Associated Press wrote.

Per an internal email, Associated Press deputy tech editor Nick Jesdanun has died from coronavirus. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 3, 2020

My sweet and gentle AP colleague Nick Jesdanun ran a marathon on all 7 continents. Now his race is over — we learned today he died from COVID-19. Here’s his look back at his globetrotting: https://t.co/tOwxO7jipa — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 3, 2020

Those who knew Jesdanun reflect on his running hobby, and his “seven-continent quest.” “Though my seven-continent quest is hardly about saving the world, all the travels have opened my eyes to a bigger world. Races have taken me to corners that tourists wouldn’t normally stumble on. And it has spawned other goals, such as eating chocolate on each continent (though in retrospect, I probably should have eaten my chocolate and run marathons on the same trips),” Jesdanun wrote in a Swarthmore bulletin.