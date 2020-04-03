The Supreme Court Delays April Arguments, Postponing Arguments On Trump’s Tax Returns

The Supreme Court on Friday announced they will delay its arguments throughout April as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., delaying arguments by Democrats to obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records that were already delayed in March.

“The Court will consider rescheduling some cases from the March and April sessions before the end of the Term, if circumstances permit in light of public health and safety guidance at that time,” Kathy Arberg, a Supreme Court spokeswoman, said in a statement. “The Court will consider a range of scheduling options and other alternatives if arguments cannot be held in the Courtroom before the end of the Term.”

The court postponed arguments scheduled for April 20-22 and April 27-29.

The remaining two weeks of oral arguments were set to begin on April 20. In March, The Supreme Court postponed oral arguments scheduled, due to the coronavirus. Previously the justices were scheduled to hear oral arguments from March 23 to 25 and then from March 30 to April 1. (RELATED: Supreme Court Cancels Oral Arguments For March, Delaying A Hearing On Trump’s Tax Returns)

The Supreme Court has had to cancel arguments before to due other pandemics, such as the Spanish Flu and yellow fever.