Calling All Patriots: Should Trump Fire Acting Sec. To The Navy Thomas Modly For His Comments About Capt. Brett Crozier?

Acting Secretary to the Navy Thomas Modly delivered a fiery speech to the sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt after their captain, Brett Crozier, was fired over a leaked letter pleading for resources for those infected with coronavirus. Modly called the letter “a betrayal of trust.” Should President Donald Trump fire him for his comments? Let us know in the form.