What Is Actually Going On With Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical expert on the White House coronavirus task force, has been quietly clashing with President Donald Trump behind the scenes.
Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc and chief video director Richie McGinniss sat down Monday evening to get to the bottom of their beef.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!