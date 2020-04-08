Calling All Patriots: Will Bernie Supporters Vote For Biden In The General Election Or Will They Stay Home?

Calling all Patriots!

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the democratic presidential primary Wednesday after losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in several primary races. Biden, with the backing of several other former nominees quickly became the likely winner. The democratic socialist’s supporters have been hesitant to support the establishment in the past, but Biden will need the support in order to beat President Donald Trump. Will Bernie supporters vote for Biden in the general election or will they stay home? Let us know what you think in the form.

