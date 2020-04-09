EXCLUSIVE: ‘Crossfire Typhoon’: Here Is A 171-Page Transcript Of Ex-Trump Aide’s Secret Conversation With An FBI Informant

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos told an FBI informant in late October 2016 that he did not believe the Trump campaign was working with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election, according to a 171-page transcript of the secretly recorded conversation obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Papadopoulos is referred to as “Crossfire Typhoon” in the transcript, which was recorded during a four-hour conversation on Oct. 31, 2016.

The FBI informant is identified as “Source 3” in the Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign. The IG report said the source and Papadopoulos met multiple times between October 2016 and June 2017.

Another FBI informant, Stefan Halper, contacted Papadopoulos in September 2016 to arrange meetings in London.

CBS News published a four-page snipped of the transcript, which has redactions for names and other identifying information.

Papadopoulos asserted Wednesday night, after the CBS story was published, that he knew the identity of the source.

“I promise you there is a conspiracy case being built around this frame job. I know exactly who it is,” he wrote on Twitter.

