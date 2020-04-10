Magnum Research is known for making the world-famous Desert Eagle pistol, and it is now proud to introduce a new version, the Presidential Desert Eagle.

Kahr Firearms Group created the Presidential Desert Eagle especially for the ultimate fans of President Donald Trump. This beautifully adorned pistol, chambered in .50 AE, will be distributed across the country exclusively by Davidson’s Inc.

The pistol was created by the artists of Outlaw Ordnance, who ornately engraved the slide and frame with detailed illustrations depicting President Trump, his signature, motto, title, along with elegant scrollwork. Within the scrollwork are hidden “Easter eggs” that commemorate various achievements throughout the life of Donald Trump, while the left side of the slide denotes his status as “45th President of the United States”. The polished Hogue aluminum grips contain the Presidential Seal, along with images of the Trump family.

Each Presidential Desert Eagle starts life as a stock Magnum Research .50 AE pistol. The barrel is 6 inches long with an integral muzzle brake and rail for optics mounting. All metal surfaces on the gun are matte stainless. The frame features a rail for accessories and the sights are of fixed, combat type. The entire gun is made in the United States, from stainless steel, and one seven round magazine is included.

Kahr Firearms Group partners with Outlaw Ordnance on the design and promotion of custom firearm projects such as the Presidential Desert Eagle. Outlaw Ordnance is based in West Monroe, LA, and is a dynamically growing company that is changing the firearm industry through custom design and innovation.

The Magnum Research Presidential Desert Eagle has an MSRP of $3,007, and for more information on this pistol, please visit magnumresearch.com.

Thanks to Shooting Illustrated for this post. Click here to visit ShootingIllustrated.com.

Better yet: Click here to subscribe to SI’s free newsletter. Click here to follow SI on Facebook.