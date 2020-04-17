Michelle Obama Announces New PBS Show

Michelle Obama will begin hosting a kids television program on PBS, the former first lady announced Friday.

The show will be called “Mondays with Michelle Obama,” and will involve Obama reading children’s books aloud. The show will premiere Monday, April 20, and comes as children across the country have been forced to stay home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“I’m thrilled to share some of my favorite children’s books and give kids an opportunity to practice their reading (while giving families a much-needed break!),” Obama tweeted.

I’m thrilled to share some of my favorite children’s books and give kids an opportunity to practice their reading (while giving families a much-needed break!). Join me, @PBSKIDS, and @penguinrandom for read-alongs on Mondays at 12pm ET on @PBSKIDS Facebook and YouTube! https://t.co/839isAWKSt — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 17, 2020

The former first lady’s new TV show comes as the Obama’s appear ready to re-enter public life as the general election campaign between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden kicks into full swing. Former President Barack Obama officially endorsed Biden earlier this week in a video released to his Twitter feed, where he praised his former vice president, and criticized Republican leaders in Washington, D.C.

“Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend, and I believe Joe has all the qualities we need as a president right now,” the former president said at the time.