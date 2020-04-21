TRUMP JR EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Is The Hillary Clinton Retread Of 2020

Joe Biden is an older, less coherent version of Hillary Clinton, and he seems to enjoy proving it. Like the last Democrat presidential candidate, Biden is an establishment stooge who sneers at ordinary Americans for failing to mimic elitist sensibilities.

Earlier this week at a fundraiser, this year’s presumptive Democrat presidential nominee mocked Trump supporters in a way that reminded some people of Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” comment in 2016. In case you forgot, Clinton “joked” that “you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? …The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that.” Remember that doozy? It was so patronizing that even Saturday Night Live’s Seth Meyer, a frequent Trump critic, scolded her for sounding like an out-of-touch “rich, white lady.”

Compare that with Biden’s description of Trump supporters this week who “really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and… dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race.” Having apparently learned nothing from Clinton’s 2016 debacle, Biden seems to think that denigrating millions of Americans as ignorant bigots will earn him plaudits from his far-left backers.

That may be true, as far as it goes, but demonizing and disrespecting the long-held values of so many Americans is just plain stupid for someone who wants to represent those people as President of the United States. Biden’s elitist blunders may be putting him in an even worse position with voters than Clinton was four years ago — whereas Clinton lost about 12 percent of Bernie Sanders’ former supporters to Donald Trump in 2016, Biden is projected to lose 15 percent of Sanders’ supporters to the president this time around.

Like Clinton, Biden, despite spending a lifetime in the nucleus of political power, hasn’t the slightest clue what the American people want in a leader. Voters want a leader who puts the interests of American citizens ahead of the interests of foreign governments like China, criminals and shoddy establishment bureaucrats — exactly the opposite of what Biden has done throughout his nearly five-decade career in politics. Americans want strong borders, a strong working class and a leader who isn’t afraid to stand up to America’s competitors and rivals. Biden offers none of those things.

Even today, Clinton and Biden are both pushing the same tired rhetoric about my father being “xenophobic” for (correctly) saying that COVID-19 originated in China. The Democrat establishment still hasn’t learned that American citizens on both sides of the political aisle want a leader who will, at the very least, put them before the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

By the time 2016 was over, Hillary Clinton had become known as the “most hated woman in America.” Biden should really stop trying so hard to emulate her.

Donald Trump, Jr. is the Executive Vice President at The Trump Organization.