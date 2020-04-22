Have The Reporters Who Worked The Russian Collusion Beat Covered The Latest Steele Dossier Bombshell?

The Steele dossier was published by Buzzfeed in January 2017, and reporters immediately flocked to the beat, hyping it up for years.

When unredacted footnotes were released earlier in March 2020, though, many in the media were notably silent. Some of the news came out April 10, followed by more being released April 15. The footnotes indicate that an organization not named in the IG report gave the FBI evidence about Russian operatives’ disinformation which ended up in the dossier.

The footnotes also indicate that the FBI had concerns dating back to 2015 regarding the dossier’s author, former British spy Christopher Steele, and his relationship to Russian oligarchs. Additionally, the U.S. intelligence community “indicated that two persons affiliated with RIS [Russian Intelligence Services] were aware of Steele’s election investigation in early July 2016,” in a June 2017 report, according to another footnote. (RELATED: FBI Received Evidence Of Russian Disinformation In Steele Dossier)

Not only did numerous publications fail to report on the news, as the Daily Caller previously reported, but some of the beat’s biggest names avoided doing so as well. Here are some reporters who have been on the collusion beat for years, and how they responded to the newest bombshell: (RELATED: Here’s How Outlets Wrote Up — Or Ignored — The Report Of Russian Disinformation In Steele Dossier)

Jason Leopold, Anthony Cormier – Buzzfeed News: Leopold is a senior investigative reporter for Buzzfeed News, the publication that published the Steele dossier back in 2017. Cormier is also an investigative reporter for the publication. Together, Leopold and Cormier made up a large amount of Buzzfeed’s reporting about the Steele dossier over the past few years.

Leopold’s reports included one alleging that “US intelligence has confirmed several details in the explosive dossier about President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia,” published in Feb. 2017. Leopold even filed FIOA [Freedom of Information Act] requests relating to the dossier.

Cormier published a “What You Need To Know About The Secret Trump Dossier” explainer following the publication’s decision to publish the dossier back in 2017, among other reports.

Despite the duo’s affinity for pushing explosive anti-Trump reports surrounding the dossier, neither appears to have touched the newest footnotes report. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: The FBI Knew The Steele Dossier Contained Russian Disinformation Three Years Ago — Somehow It Never Leaked)

David Corn – Mother Jones: Corn, chief of the Washington bureau for Mother Jones, published some of the first stories about the dossier and hyped it up for years. Corn reported on the dossier before it was even known as such, according to a past article from the Washington Post.

He reported on a “scoop” citing a “former senior intelligence officer for a Western country who specialized in Russian counterintelligence” in 2016. Corn’s scoop alleged that the officer gave the bureau memos that showed “the Russian government has for years tried to co-opt and assist [President Donald] Trump.”

Corn then gave a copy of the dossier to his friend, FBI General Counsel James Baker, according to WaPo. The copy included information about the dossier that the FBI didn’t previously know. Corn alleged that he shared the dossier with Baker to see if he “could get anyone in the FBI to confirm or debunk the allegations in the memo.”

Despite his history and persistence in reporting on the dossier, Corn does not appear to have reported on the footnotes.

Michael Isikoff – Yahoo: Isikoff is currently the chief investigative correspondent at Yahoo! News. He, too, spent years pushing a narrative regarding the dossier, and yet doesn’t appear to have published an article for Yahoo about the footnotes.

Isikoff was one of the first to report on the dossier. He admitted in 2018 that some of the “more sensational allegations” in the dossier are “likely false,” according to a USA Today article. Isikoff previously broke the news claiming that former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page “opened up private communications with senior Russian officials.” The reporter cited anonymous “intelligence reports.”

“When you actually get into the details of the Steele dossier, the specific allegations, we have not seen the evidence to support them, and in fact, there is good grounds to think that some of the more sensational allegations will never be proven and are likely false,” Isikoff said in 2018. Despite this, his homepage on Yahoo doesn’t seem to include the latest news surround the dossier.

Natasha Bertrand – Politico: Bertrand is Politico’s national security correspondent. Her dossier commentary allegedly helped her land an analyst gig at MSNBC, according to a Washington Post article from media critic Erik Wemple that ripped the decision. Bertrand hyped up the dossier in writing and on television before sealing the deal at MSNBC, Wemple wrote.

Bertrand also made suggestions and pushed reports that were refused by Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Wemple noted. She was part of a 2017 panel that discussed a refuted-CNN report claiming Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was wiretapped, among other allegations.

“[Horowitz’s] conclusions may well have surprised anyone who relied on Bertrand’s reporting on MSNBC and elsewhere,” Wemple wrote. “The speculative mess that Bertrand has left all over Nexis transcripts serves as an indictment of cable-news sensibilities.”

Politico has previously backed up some of Bertrand’s dubious reporting, Wemple added. Bertrand does not appear to have reported on the new dossier revelations.

Reporters from Washington Post, NBC News, CNN and more are also guilty of appearing to selectively choose which reports regarding the dossier they choose to publish. This list just touches the surface of those were were active on the dossier beat and have remained silent on the new reports.

Much of what the media published since the dossier’s 2017 release include anti-Trump, pro-Steele reports. Perhaps it is no surprise that 2020’s revelation, which further calls into question the dossier, was ignored by many in the media.