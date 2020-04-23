Calling All Patriots: Is It Time To Lift The Coronavirus Lockdowns?

Calling All Patriots!

The coronavirus lockdowns are continuing to take an economic toll on the country as an additional 4.4 million Americans have filed for unemployment, bringing the total up to 26 million Americans out of jobs. We are also finding that the coronavirus could be less deadly than previously thought, as an estimated 14 percent of New Yorkers have been infected. Is it time to lift the lockdowns?

