Shocking New Info In The Fish Tank Cleaner Coronavirus Death

The Arizona man who died after ingesting chloroquine phosphate fish tank cleaner last month may not have been as foolish as was originally reported in the media.

Daily Caller White House Team Christian Datoc and Anders Hagstrom sat down to discuss new revelations that the man, Gary Lenius, was an intelligent engineer unlikely to willfully consume fish tank cleaner, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Friends of Lenius say he and his wife, Wanda, had a strained relationship and that she was prone to outbursts of anger. (RELATED: Asked Whether China Censored Early Coronavirus Data, Senior WHO Official Said He ‘Didn’t Look’)

Wanda has told reporters that she mixed the chloroquine phosphate into two cans of soda before giving it to her husband, who was not aware of what he was taking.

