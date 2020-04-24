EXCLUSIVE: FBI Director Christopher Wray Pushed To Withhold Exculpatory Evidence In Mike Flynn Case

Federal Bureau of Investigations Director Christopher Wray fought to prevent exculpatory evidence from surfacing in the case of President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, a source with direct knowledge of the situation tells Daily Caller.

New court documents were filed in Flynn’s case Friday containing the aforementioned exculpatory evidence, commonly referred to as Brady Material. Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, announced the new filing on Twitter. She has repeatedly accused the FBI and Justice Department of hiding evidence in the case.

“This afternoon, the government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI,” Powell wrote in an additional filing. “The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn.”

“Since August 2016 at the latest, partisan FBI and DOJ leaders conspired to destroy Mr. Flynn,” she continued. “These documents show in their own handwriting and emails that they intended either to create an offense they could prosecute or at least get him fired.”

Powell claimed that more exculpatory evidence in the case will surface in the future.

An FBI official told The Federalist that FBI general counsel Dana Boente was behind the effort to block the release of the Brady Material, yet Daily Caller’s source explained Boente was acting in coordination with Wray. The New York Times additionally reported Friday that U.S. attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation asked witnesses about a Washington Post article speculating on potential ties Flynn had to Russia.

Justice Department code clearly dictates that “government disclosure of material exculpatory and impeachment evidence is part of the constitutional guarantee to a fair trial,” and the FBI does not reserve the right to withhold exculpatory evidence.

Flynn replaced his legal team last summer after pleading guilty to charges raised by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Furthermore, a judge delayed his sentencing, originally scheduled for late February, “until further notice of the court.” (RELATED: Michael Flynn: ‘I Regret Pleading Guilty’)

Trump has flirted with the idea of issuing Flynn a full pardon.

So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

DOJ and the White House did not respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries on the subject.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.