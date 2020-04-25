Senate Democrats Refuse To Acknowledge Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Every Democrat in the Senate has refused to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden that were brought forward by a former staffer, even after new evidence lends credibility to the alleged assault.
The Daily Caller contacted every Democrat in the Senate, asking them if they would even consider the allegations against Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993. Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond but not one did.
Here Are All The Senate Democrats Who Have Refused To Acknowledge The Alleged Assault:
- Tammy Baldwin
- Michael Bennet
- Richard Blumenthal
- Cory Booker
- Sherrod Brown
- Maria Cantwell
- Ben Cardin
- Tom Carper
- Bob Casey
- Chris Coons
- Catherine Cortez Masto
- Tammy Duckworth
- Dick Durbin
- Dianne Feinstein
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Kamala Harris
- Maggie Hassan
- Martin Heinrich
- Mazie Hirono
- Doug Jones
- Tim Kaine
- Amy Klobuchar
- Patrick Leahy
- Joe Manchin
- Ed Markey
- Bob Menendez
- Jeff Merkley
- Chris Murphy
- Patty Murray
- Gary Peters
- Jack Reed
- Jacky Rosen
- Brian Schatz
- Chuck Schumer
- Jeanne Shaheen
- Krysten Sinema
- Tina Smith
- Debbie Stabenow
- Jon Tester
- Tom Udall
- Chris Van Hollen
- Mark Warner
- Elizabeth Warren
- Sheldon Whitehouse
- Ron Wyden
- Independent Sen. Angus King
- Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders
This comes after a 1993 transcript obtained by The Intercept showed that Reade’s mother mentioned on “Larry King Live” that her daughter had problems with a “prominent senator” in Washington. The Media Research Center also uncovered the video Friday of the August 11, 1993 edition of CNN’s “Larry King Live” program. (RELATED: Biden Accuser Tells Us New Video Evidence Proves Her Allegations Are True)
Reade then confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation that the voice in the video is her mother’s and that “hearing her voice made me cry.” Reade was reportedly forced out of her job as a senate staffer, she told the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senators Who Condemned Kavanaugh Refused To Denounce Fairfax)
Every one of the senators contacted, besides Manchin, voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, due to sexual assault allegations.