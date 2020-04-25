Senate Democrats Refuse To Acknowledge Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Every Democrat in the Senate has refused to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden that were brought forward by a former staffer, even after new evidence lends credibility to the alleged assault.

The Daily Caller contacted every Democrat in the Senate, asking them if they would even consider the allegations against Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993. Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond but not one did.

Here Are All The Senate Democrats Who Have Refused To Acknowledge The Alleged Assault:

Tammy Baldwin

Michael Bennet

Richard Blumenthal

Cory Booker

Sherrod Brown

Maria Cantwell

Ben Cardin

Tom Carper

Bob Casey

Chris Coons

Catherine Cortez Masto

Tammy Duckworth

Dick Durbin

Dianne Feinstein

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

Maggie Hassan

Martin Heinrich

Mazie Hirono

Doug Jones

Tim Kaine

Amy Klobuchar

Patrick Leahy

Joe Manchin

Ed Markey

Bob Menendez

Jeff Merkley

Chris Murphy

Patty Murray

Gary Peters

Jack Reed

Jacky Rosen

Brian Schatz

Chuck Schumer

Jeanne Shaheen

Krysten Sinema

Tina Smith

Debbie Stabenow

Jon Tester

Tom Udall

Chris Van Hollen

Mark Warner

Elizabeth Warren

Sheldon Whitehouse

Ron Wyden

Independent Sen. Angus King

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders

This comes after a 1993 transcript obtained by The Intercept showed that Reade’s mother mentioned on “Larry King Live” that her daughter had problems with a “prominent senator” in Washington. The Media Research Center also uncovered the video Friday of the August 11, 1993 edition of CNN’s “Larry King Live” program. (RELATED: Biden Accuser Tells Us New Video Evidence Proves Her Allegations Are True)

Reade then confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation that the voice in the video is her mother’s and that “hearing her voice made me cry.” Reade was reportedly forced out of her job as a senate staffer, she told the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senators Who Condemned Kavanaugh Refused To Denounce Fairfax)

Every one of the senators contacted, besides Manchin, voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, due to sexual assault allegations.