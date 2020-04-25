President Trump’s Immigration Order Doesn’t Actually Do Much

The initial reports of President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order painted it as a total ban for the duration of the pandemic, but the real thing does far less.

Trump’s order, which lasts 60 days before needing renewal, bans many green card users and thousands of people who enter the country via immigration lottery. There are many exceptions, however, including green card applicants who already live in the U.S., minor children and spouses of U.S. citizens, health care workers, foreign investors and individuals who already have approved permanent residency. Critically, the executive order is also far more lax on temporary workers than many of Trump’s immigration hawk supporters would like. (RELATED: Trump To Cut Back On Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefings)

“Under what craven notion of American equity would the United States continue a subordinated labor importation program at a time when American workers are in such distress?” said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). “The optics are devastating — we are becoming a two-class society, with a servant caste relegated to guestworker status continuing apace while Americans search desperately for employment.”

Trump’s initial announcement of the immigration ban did not much resemble the final product, a reality some immigration hawks, such as Ann Coulter, predicted.

Don’t worry. He hasn’t done it yet. Like everything else, @realDonaldTrump has only said he’s GOING to do it (anchor babies), which will be followed by his lying and claiming he did it (the wall). https://t.co/UGs9Ra6YzN — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 21, 2020

The bans included in Trump’s executive order pale when considering the real number of green cards and temporary work visas issued to immigrants on a monthly basis in the United States. (RELATED: FDA Authorizes First Home-Collected Coronavirus Test)

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. authorities issued 80,000 green cards, 70,00 temporary work visas, and 150,000 additional temporary work permits every month, according to National Review. This system has carried on largely unaffected as the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the U.S. economy and put an additional 26 million Americans out of jobs.

Trump has mentioned that there is a second, more expansive immigration order that is already drafted, but details of the plan are sparse. (RELATED: Report: Trump Admin Is Opening Cases In Federal Court To Get The Border Wall Completed)

“We have a primary order have a secondary one and if I want to do that then we will make that determination,” he said at a April 21 coronavirus briefing.

Trump’s critics at FAIR have urged him to issue a second order within 30 days of April 23 that strictly limits the issuing of work visas through the the H-1B, H-2A, and H-2B programs.

“The American public understands a meaningful pause of immigration to help Americans must include all immigration, especially guestworkers,” Stein said. “Besides that, Mr. President, where are the health screenings, and the assurance that the users of these guestworkers abide by proper social distancing at work and in employer-provided housing?”

Stephen Miller, the Trump administration’s resident immigration hawk, has sought to assuage fears by saying the order is part of a “broader plan,” according to a recording of a conference call with Trump’s immigration-focused supporters obtained by the New York Times. (RELATED: ‘Blatant Xenophobia’: Democrats, Critics Fume Over Trump’s Pending Immigration Ban)

“The first and most important thing is to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor — mission accomplished — with signing that executive order,” Miller said in the call. “When you suspend the entry of a new immigrant from abroad, you’re also reducing immigration further, because of the chains of follow-on migration that are disrupted, so the benefit to American workers compounds with time.”

Acting Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli was also present on the call and told supporters to emphasize that Trump’s order was a positive “first step.” (RELATED: Trump Administration Suspends Refugee Program During Coronavirus Outbreak)

Trump’s supporters may not see the second step until summer, when the current 60-day immigration pause expires and when Trump has said he will reevaluate whether additional measures are necessary.