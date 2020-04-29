This Backyard Putting Game Is A Great Way To Pass Time At Home

Doing puzzles and playing board games have been the main event in your home lately, but with warmer weather right around the corner, being stuck at home will soon turn into hanging out in the yard. And since shelter at home orders are still going strong, any new way to pass the time — especially the kind that requires you to spend time outside — is more than welcome!

That’s why folks are turning to the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game for some good old fashioned fun at home. But don’t let the name fool you. Even if you’ve never played golf in your life, this game is super easy to learn and it’s always a blast for everyone involved — especially since it incorporates everyone’s favorite backyard pastime, beer pong.

An exciting cross between golf and a backyard drinking game, PutterBall can provide you and your friends with hours of fun, even if you’re stuck hanging out at home. And when it finally is safe enough to stop social-distancing, PutterBall is a fantastic game to bring to tailgates, barbeques, and other summer soirees. And since it’s incredibly lightweight and requires practically no setup, it’s amazingly portable and easy to take with you just about anywhere.

Featured in Golf Digest, GOLF, Men’s Humor, and USAG, PutterBall is likely to become everyone’s go-to backdoor game come summer 2020. And along with its impressive rating of 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, the game has received rave reviews with users claiming it’s “the life of every party,” and calling it “a load of fun!”

Ready to get putting? Now’s the perfect time since the PuterBall Backyard Golf Game is on sale now for just $159.99.

