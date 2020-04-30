Local Medics Couldn’t Reach Infant With Seizures — Then Border Patrol Stepped In

An infant’s life in southern Texas was saved thanks to the quick action of Border Patrol agents stationed nearby, who responded to a distress call when local medics couldn’t.

A 1-year-old was suffering from seizures Tuesday evening at a ranch nearly 20 miles south of Hebbronville, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border. However, because of the remoteness of the ranch, local medical services were not able to respond, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

That’s when Border Patrol agents responded to the family’s pleas for help.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station responded to a request for assistance, and an agent was soon able to arrive at the ranch and administer first aid to the infant, whose seizures were brought on by a high fever. The agent then transferred the 1-year-old to a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician, who was able to stabilize the child.

WATCH:

BORDER PATROL AGENTS SAVE INFANT’S LIFE: USBP agents responded to a request for assistance for an infant who was having a seizure last night. Agents stabilized the infant and called for Air Med support. As of this morning, the infant is recovering at home. https://t.co/T8jX8P5Y5J pic.twitter.com/1KdkIlt3fu — CBP (@CBP) April 29, 2020

Ultimately, agents worked with local Air Med transport to transfer the infant to the closest children’s hospital. As of Wednesday, the child’s health had reportedly improved enough to be discharged from the hospital.

“The presence and quick response of the Border Patrol agents and EMT helped ensure that the infant received needed medical attention,” Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. (RELATED: The Most Heroic Child Rescues Made By Border Patrol Agents)

The successful rescue mission even earned praise from the highest office of the agency.

“Incredibly proud of these Border Patrol agents and Border Patrol EMT for their quick response, providing medical attention that saved an infant’s life,” Mark Morgan, the acting CBP commissioner, said in a statement Wednesday.

While mostly known for enforcing the country’s immigration laws — including the search and apprehension of illegal migrants — rescue missions are part and parcel of Border Patrol’s mission. Thousands of individuals are rescued by agents every year when attempting to cross the dangerous Rio Grande River or hot deserts that separate the United States from Mexico.

Border Patrol and other CBP agents made 4,785 rescue efforts on the U.S.-Mexico border and at sea during the 2019 fiscal year, according to the latest data from the agency. So far in fiscal year 2020, agents have netted 1,474 rescue efforts.

