North Korean State Media: Kim Jong-Un Resurfaces After Death Rumors

Font Size:

Kim Jong-Un made his first public appearance on Friday during the opening of a fertilizer plant after weeks of rumors circulating about his health, North Korean media reports. The state media outlet Korean Central News Agency broke the news Friday reporting that the “supreme leader” was pictured cutting the ribbon of a a new fertilizer plant in a town north of Pyongyang, according to a translation from South Korean Yonhap News Agency. Kim is seen pictured alongside several party officials cutting a large ribbon. “All the participants broke into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah!’ extending the greatest glory to the Supreme Leader who has brought about a new change in the development of Juche-based fertilizer industry and has led the grand revolutionary advance for strengthening self-supporting economy to a victory with his outstanding leadership,” the North Korean outlet said Friday. JUST IN: Photos of Kim Jong Un opening a fertilizer factory in Sunchon on May 1, according to KCNA. pic.twitter.com/jaLjjFk55K — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) May 1, 2020 Kim’s alleged appearance comes after CNN reported he was in “grave danger” due to a cardiovascular surgery, citing U.S. intelligence sources. Speculation surrounding the North Korean leader’s health came after Kim missed the April 15th birthday celebration of the DPRK’s founder Kim Il Sung. (RELATED: South Korea Says No Suspicious Activity Is Coming From North Korea As Reports Claim Kim Jong Un ‘In Grave Danger’ After Surgery) President Donald Trump declined to comment on Friday as news of the Kim’s appearance began to spread telling reporters on the White House lawn, “I’d rather not comment on it yet, Kim Jong-Un. We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.” WATCH: President Donald Trump reacts to the latest news regarding North Korean Kim Jong Un. https://t.co/TdPQ8i9ZU2 pic.twitter.com/mFnnVbGNTy — KVOA News 4 Tucson (@KVOA) May 1, 2020