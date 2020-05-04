Sweden Is Reaping The Benefits After Defying Conventional Coronavirus Wisdom

Sweden has shocked the world with its coronavirus response, but their gamble appears to be paying off.

As the vast majority of countries instituted strict lockdown orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Sweden decided to keep its country open, leading to a firestorm of criticism from the media and some medical experts. Over 2,000 scientists, doctors and other self-proclaimed experts wrote the Swedish government a letter in late March decrying their more relaxed approach to the virus.

A Time Magazine article titled “Sweden’s Lax Approach to the Coronavirus Could Already Be Backfiring” featured dire predictions about Sweden’s strategy. One doctor predicted a “historical massacre” in the country that hasn’t happened. Like models in the U.S., predictions of hospitals being overwhelmed also fell flat. The virus appears to have peaked in the country in early April, and ICU admissions have remained stable for roughly a month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) harshly criticized Sweden’s strategy at the time, saying that it was “imperative” for the country to do more to crackdown on businesses and places of work. The WHO told CNN in April that the only approach that could possibly work was a lockdown approach. (RELATED: Authoritarianism On The Rise In America In The Age Of Coronavirus)

“Only an ‘all of society’ approach will work to prevent escalation and turn this situation around,” a WHO Europe spokesperson told CNN at the time.

Less than a month later, the WHO now essentially admits that they were wrong and Sweden was right.

“What it has done differently is it has very much relied on its relationship with its citizenry and the ability and willingness of its citizens to implement self-distancing and self-regulate,” Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies expert said, according to The New York Post.

Ryan added that Sweden has become the model the rest of the world should look to if it seeks to safely reopen.

“I think if we are to reach a new normal, Sweden represents a model if we wish to get back to a society in which we don’t have lockdowns,” Ryan said.

While anti-lockdown advocates have hailed Sweden’s model as the gold standard for countries looking to flatten the curve without flattening their economy, the Swedish approach still has its fair share of critics, including President Donald Trump. The president broke with many of his supporters late last week, when he said that Sweden is “paying heavily” for its decision to remain open. (RELATED: Poll: More Americans Trust Trump Than Biden To Manage Coronavirus Crisis. Obama Trusted The Most)

“Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443),” Trump said. “The United States made the correct decision!”

The president and other Sweden skeptics are correct when they point out that Sweden has endured significantly more loss of life than their neighbors. As of Monday morning, Sweden has reported nearly 2,800 deaths, while their Scandinavian neighbors remain well under 1,000. However, the country has experienced more success than other Western countries, including the U.S.

Sweden is home to roughly the same population as Michigan, which has implemented some of the world’s strictest coronavirus restrictions, even prohibiting people in the state from traveling to visit their families. Yet, Michigan has more than 1,000 reported coronavirus deaths than Sweden. Poverty and obesity rates are factors that make the comparison between Sweden and Michigan flawed, but recently released studies have suggested that lockdowns don’t actually save lives. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Whitmer Supported Abrams For Vice President Before Entering The Contest Herself)

Sweden’s critics were ultimately correct in their predictions that the country’s strategy would lead to more death. Sweden’s gamble that they could allow their economy to remain open and safeguard civil liberties without overwhelming their medical system ultimately turned out to be correct as well, and while Sweden has had to deal with a high number of fatalities, their strategy may help the country avoid a second wave.

While lockdown advocates in the U.S. issue grim warnings about a potential second wave of coronavirus in the Fall and Winter, Sweden is closing in on herd immunity. Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter, Sweden’s ambassador to the U.S. has said that the country’s largest city could reach herd immunity as early as this month. Olofsdotter told NPR late last month that she estimates 30% of Stockholm residents have already had the virus, and that the worst is behind them.

With a coronavirus vaccine potentially years away, an increasing number of medical experts are making the case that herd immunity may be the only way out of this crisis. If this is the case, then the deaths that have piled up in Sweden may have been inevitable, and the only purpose of locking down its citizenry would have been to avoid a surge in the medical system, which never happened anyway.

While Sweden has garnered both praise and criticism for not shutting everything down, the narrative that they didn’t issue stringent restrictions is also untrue. Sweden has mandated that businesses remaining open adhere to social distancing guidelines, and have shut down bars and restaurants that have not complied. The country has also strongly encouraged senior citizens and those with preexisting health conditions to stay home. The regulations they have implemented are similar to the ones countries in Europe and states in the U.S. are implementing to reopen their economy.

The actions Sweden has taken in recent months could be a look into the future for Americans and Europeans eager to get back to work. Sweden defied the rest of the world with its coronavirus strategy, but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that they were ahead of the curve, not behind it.