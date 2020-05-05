Latest Kim Jong Un Photos Raise New Questions. What’s Real?

North Korean state media attempted to allay rumors surrounding Kim Jong Un’s mysterious absence. In the process of doing so, they gave rise to a brand new one: use of a body double.

The photos meant to confirm that he is living are being questioned by experts and media. Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc and chief video director Richie McGinniss sat down Tuesday morning to sort through the noise.

Is it possible the man in the photos is a body double? Even if it is, does this mean Kim himself is dead? What about the power struggle that is sure to take place after the supreme leader dies? Will his sister, Kim Yo Jong, take power? Perhaps one of his generals or even a new government? (RELATED: Everything We Know About Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s Sister)

