Researcher Close To ‘Very Significant Findings’ In Coronavirus Study Killed In Murder-Suicide

A University of Pittsburgh researcher that was close to “making very significant findings” in his coronavirus studies was killed in a murder-suicide, numerous sources reported.

Bing Liu, 37, was found dead in his home in Ross Township, near Pittsburgh, May 2. Police found Liu with apparent gunshot wounds in his head, neck and torso. According to KDKA News, police ruled his death to be a homicide.

A second man who police believe Liu knew was also found dead in his car near Liu’s home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police have not yet released a motive. (RELATED: Researchers, Lawmakers Cry Foul After Harvard Quietly Edits Study Suggesting Pollution Leads To More COVID Deaths)

Liu was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where scientists were making strides in developing a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus, according to the Pharmacy Times.

Pitt Scientists Develop Potential COVID-19 Vaccine | Pittsburgh Magazine https://t.co/UykCFPlT23 — Brian Wesbury (@wesbury) April 6, 2020

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications. We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence,” the Computational and Systems Biology department’s site said.