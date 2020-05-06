Looking For A Face Mask? These Ones Available Now

Covering your nose and mouth is one of the most important things you can do to help protect yourself from dangerous germs as well as spreading them to others, according to the CDC. If you’re having trouble finding a mask to wear, give the following options a look. They’re all on sale for a limited time.

The Particulate Respirator Face Mask, 10-pack

Designed with a four-layer filter system, these masks don’t play around. They’re capable of filtering out 95% of particulate pollution, gases, germs, bacteria, and odors. And, they even boast a flexible design and an adjustable foam nose piece that you can fit your unique face shape, making them ideal for long-term comfort. Get a 10-pack now for just $44.99.

Note: These are not FDA approved nor are they N95. They are carbon activated filters that have a filtration rate of up to 95%, helping prevent you from inhaling dust particles, smoke, and odors. These masks are tested to meet the standards for Chinese KN-95 and Korean Food and Drug Administration requirements. The masks use a 4 layer filter system that will protect from a range of airborne contaminants. Tests confirmed almost 100% of particulate pollution, bacteria and viruses were successfully filtered when tested.

These Reusable Cotton Face Masks

If you’re uneasy about putting material against your sensitive skin every time you step out the door, these reusable face masks made of premium cotton might help. These super-soft masks are incredibly comfortable and even feature adjustable ear loops, perfect for a wide range of face shapes and sizes. And since you can wash and refuse them, they’re a real money-saver.

The Reusable Face Masks with Adjustable Ear Loops come in packs of two in varying colors for just $20 — that’s over 30% off the original price.

NOTE: This mask is a cloth face mask and not the N95 mask with a high filtration rate.

These Cloth Masks

Whether you’re running to the ATM or walking the dog, this super-soft, washable mask is easy to slip on and off as you go about your day. Made of premium cotton, these masks are ideal for everyday wear since you can easily slip them into your purse or bag in between errands or keep one or two in the car.

These Reusable Face Masks come in five eye-catching colors and are available in packs of two — and for a limited time, they’re 40% off at just $17.99.

NOTE: This mask is a cloth face mask and not the N95 mask with a high filtration rate.

These 3D Comfort Reusable KN95 Masks

These masks boast a comfortable 3-D comfort design and provide you with 90% filtration against particulate pollution, dangerous germs, bacteria, odors, and more. And with their stretchy earloop design, you can benefit from a safe, tight fit, no matter your face size. They’re also reusable which is a welcome relief on your wallet.

Get a 5-Pack of the 3D Comfort Reusable KN95 Masks with 90% Filtration at 25% off for just $20.

Note: These masks are not FDA approved nor are they N95. These masks are tested to meet the standards for Chinese KN-95. Tests confirmed almost 90% of particulate pollution, bacteria and viruses were successfully filtered when the mask was used. 20x more effective than cloth masks.

The Reusable Dust-Proof Mask with 5 Filters

Used by bikers, woodworkers, gardeners, and more, these dust-proof beauties provide incredible protection from more than just dust, smoke, and odors — they also filter out 95% of germs and bacteria floating around in the air you breathe. The masks are incredibly comfortable to wear thanks in part to their outer layer made of high-quality neoprene, making them soft to the touch. And while the mask is reusable, its manufacturer suggests you switch out its filter every couple days depending on how much you wear it.

The Reusable Dust-Proof Mask also comes with five filters and is a whopping 45% off, making it just over $20 bucks.

Note: These are not FDA approved nor are they N95. They are carbon activated filters that have a filtration rate of up to 95%, helping prevent you from inhaling dust particles, smoke, and odors. The filter change frequency depends on the amount of time used, the manufacturer recommends them to be changed every 2 days of usage.

