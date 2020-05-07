Calling All Patriots: Should President Donald Trump Rehire Gen. Flynn After The Justice Department Dropped His Case?

Calling all Patriots!

The Justice Department dropped its case against retired Gen. Michael Flynn on Thursday after obtaining “new information” from the investigation. Flynn briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser before he resigned in Feb. 2017 and pleaded guilty in Dec. 2017 to making false statements to the FBI in relation to the Russian interference investigation. So Patriots, should Trump rehire Flynn to work at the White House?

