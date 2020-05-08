Politics

Ilhan Omar Says ‘White Privilege’ Exonerated Michael Flynn

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) introduces Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a campaign event in Nashua

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Font Size:

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says she knows why the Department of Justice has dropped all charges against former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn: “white privilege.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that it was dropping its case against Flynn, who was briefly President Donald Trump’s national security adviser in 2017.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Criminal sentencing for Flynn will be on hold for at least another two months. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Omar, a progressive congresswoman, said the former national security adviser was “exonerated for crimes *he admitted to* with the blink of an eye,” while “millions of people — mostly black and Latino men — spend years in jail trying to prove their innocence. Some die in jail.” (RELATED: Rep. Jordan Calls On FBI Director To Explain Actions In Michael Flynn Counterintelligence Probe)

The DOJ released Flynn based on “newly discovered” information that suggests there was never any evidence for collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Attorney General William Barr appointed attorney Jeffrey Jensen to review the Flynn investigation when the former U.S. Army general said he wished to withdraw a Dec. 1, 2017 guilty plea of making false statements to the FBI. (RELATED: Secret FBI Source Provided Information On Michael Flynn Visit To UK)

GRAND JUNCTION, CO - OCTOBER 18: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) jokes with retired Gen. Michael Flynn as they speak at a rally at Grand Junction Regional Airport on October 18, 2016 in Grand Junction Colorado. Trump is on his way to Las Vegas for the third and final presidential debate against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) jokes with retired Gen. Michael Flynn as they speak at a rally at Grand Junction Regional Airport on Oct. 18, 2016 in Grand Junction Colorado. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

“I am innocent of this crime, and I request to withdraw my guilty plea,” Flynn said in a declaration about his innocence.

Jewish organizations have criticized Omar for her frequent attacks on Israel and her use of language and imagery that is perceived by many as being anti-Semitic.

From 2007 to 2017, there were far more black people in federal and state prison than white people. However, that gap has been shrinking, according to the Pew Research Center.