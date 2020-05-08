Ilhan Omar Says ‘White Privilege’ Exonerated Michael Flynn

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says she knows why the Department of Justice has dropped all charges against former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn: “white privilege.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that it was dropping its case against Flynn, who was briefly President Donald Trump’s national security adviser in 2017.

Omar, a progressive congresswoman, said the former national security adviser was “exonerated for crimes *he admitted to* with the blink of an eye,” while “millions of people — mostly black and Latino men — spend years in jail trying to prove their innocence. Some die in jail.” (RELATED: Rep. Jordan Calls On FBI Director To Explain Actions In Michael Flynn Counterintelligence Probe)

The DOJ released Flynn based on “newly discovered” information that suggests there was never any evidence for collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Attorney General William Barr appointed attorney Jeffrey Jensen to review the Flynn investigation when the former U.S. Army general said he wished to withdraw a Dec. 1, 2017 guilty plea of making false statements to the FBI. (RELATED: Secret FBI Source Provided Information On Michael Flynn Visit To UK)

“I am innocent of this crime, and I request to withdraw my guilty plea,” Flynn said in a declaration about his innocence.

From 2007 to 2017, there were far more black people in federal and state prison than white people. However, that gap has been shrinking, according to the Pew Research Center.