Did Russia Steal Info From The DNC After All?

Newly declassified documents are continuing to undercut the foundations of the investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and its debunked ties to Russia.

The media said for years that Russia had stolen information from DNC servers, but testimony from the company contracted to investigate the leak says they never found any definitive evidence that the information was exfiltrated from the server. The company, Crowdstrike, says it is clear Russian hackers broke into the servers, but it is not clear they took anything. (RELATED: Rosenstein Memo Reveals Steele Dossier, Logan Act Used To Grant FISA Warrants)

Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom and Video Director Richie McGinniss discuss what this might mean for the Trump-Russia story as a whole. (RELATED: Trump To Allow Distancing Guidelines To ‘Fade Out,’ But Most Will Be Included In New Reopening Instructions)

WATCH:

Will Mike Flynn Actually Get Pardoned? Two Points

Is Former CIA Director John Brennan Headed For An Indictment?

Here’s How We Know The Media Is Failing To Report On China