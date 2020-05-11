State-Enforced ‘Disappearances’ And Online Censorship: How China Quashes Criticism

China’s behavior throughout the coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) censorship campaign, but its suppression of free speech is nothing new.

Police cracked down on people who raised the alarm or spread “rumors” about the highly contagious virus. This was true for Li Wenliang, a Wuhan doctor who tried to warn other medics about the virus only to be told to stop “making false comments,” according to the BBC.

Critics of the Chinese government have long faced severe consequences for their activism, including threats to family and even state-enforced “disappearances.” Outspoken Beijing property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang went missing in March following publication of a scathing essay about China’s leader, Xi Jinping. Ren called the leader a “power-hungry clown” and said the CCP’s restrictions on free speech exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reported.

Ren is also a party member but has expressed critiques of Xi in the past and was put on probation for denouncing Xi’s propaganda policies in 2016.

Wang Quanzhang, a Chinese human rights lawyer, was recently released after being detained for activism in 2015. He was detained along with more than 200 others after defending political campaigners, victims of land seizures and followers of the banned spiritual movement “Falun Gong.” Until being released in early April, his lawyers, friends and family had not heard from him since he went missing. (RELATED: ‘A Regime That Fears Religion’: New Report Details China’s Crackdown On Religion)

Dissidents and their families are not even safe if they leave China. Hong Kong operates under an independent rule of law from mainland China, yet Chinese-Canadian actress Anastasia Lin told Business Insider in 2018 that her uncles and grandparents had their visas to Hong Kong revoked in 2016 due to her criticism of China’s human rights record.

Chinese authorities told Lin’s father that if she continued to speak about human rights conditions, the family “would be persecuted like in the Cultural Revolution,” when Mao Zedong ordered the persecution, imprisonment and torture of millions.

Family members of Radio Free Asia journalists were also detained in early 2018 after the reporters exposed China’s treatment of ethnic Uyghur Muslim people in Xinjiang. Gulchehra Hoja, who worked for the U.S.-funded broadcaster, told Deutsche Welle that nearly 20 of her relatives had been seized by Chinese security forces.

Sometimes protests, criticism and information sharing are intercepted before they begin. After an explosion outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing in 2018, a woman was trying to share footage of the incident with journalists before being grabbed by plainclothes officers. She was then forced into a car and driven away screaming, as reported by Business Insider.

Becky Davis, a China correspondent for a French news outlet, caught the scene on camera. “Take her into the hotel,” one of the men said, according to Davis’ translation. “Get out of here quick. Dad’s waiting for you at home,” he said, before yelling “This is a family matter!”

Have a taste of Chinese rule of law at Beijing US embassy explosion site! Scene 1: A bystander (woman w flower print shirt @ far right) kindly decided to share images and video – apparently passed to her by a friend – w a scrum of journalists via WeChat pic.twitter.com/EnfBkuMcoy — Rebecca Davis (@rebeccaludavis) July 26, 2018

Davis said she heard the woman scream, “I do not know that man. I didn’t do anything! I was just a bystander!” It was initially unclear who the men were and why they took the woman, but Davis told Business Insider that it’s common for plainclothes officers to act as family members to draw less attention to a confrontation or intervention.

The Chinese government also intercepted demonstrations in Beijing in 2018 before they were scheduled to happen. A group of protesters planned to demonstrate in Beijing’s financial district over lost investment with the country’s peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms, according to Financial Times.

The government had been cracking down on financial firms, causing investors to lose tens of thousands in savings. When protestors arrived in Beijing for the demonstration, police were waiting for them at the bus and train stations to send them away.

The financial district was locked down and police checked identity cards for everyone entering, according to the Financial Times. “Have you come here to raise P2P issues?” one police officer asked a single mother who had invested heavily in P2P platforms. After this mother, known as Ms. Chen, responded that she had, she was escorted away. On the same street, a man could be heard yelling “Stop restraining me!” while police forcibly removed him, Financial Times reported.

The Chinese government also closely monitors social media use, according to Business Insider. Chinese tech companies routinely delete social media posts. Users are reportedly forbidden from posting keywords often used to criticize the government.

China temporarily banned the letter “N” from being published online in 2018 after people began using it to criticize a plan which paved the way for Xi to rule the country indefinitely, Business Insider reported.

When critics took to Weibo and WeChat — China’s Twitter and WhatsApp — to protest the plan, they were immediately censored. The terms “emigrate,” “lifelong,” “Xi JinP,” and “I disagree” were also banned.

Critics of the Chinese government are surveilled closely, and dissent can even be stopped during live broadcasts. Sun Wenguang, a prominent critic of the Chinese government, was in the middle of an interview with “Voice of America” in August 2018 when police broke into his home in China and forced him off the air.

Sun was taken from his home by police officers, a friend of his told the BBC. He is an economics professor known for his past open criticism of the Chinese government and has already spent time in prison for criticizing communist leader Mao Zedong.

The raid followed an open letter Sun wrote criticizing Xi’s economic decisions. Sun can be heard on the recording saying, “here they are again, seven, eight [of them]” before addressing the police officers: “What, did I say anything wrong? Listen to what I say, is it wrong?”

Before the line goes dead, he begins shouting, “What are you doing? It’s illegal for you to come to my home. I have my freedom of speech.”