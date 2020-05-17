Politics

‘Make No Mistake, We Want Answers’: Janice Dean Calls For Accountability In Andrew Cuomo’s Nursing Home COVID Crisis

Screenshot/Fox News
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean is calling for answers after reports revealed disturbing information about the larger number of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes.

Dean’s personal experience, losing both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, has led her to question regulations set by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that appear to have contributed to the spike of cases and deaths among a population that everyone had already been warned was more vulnerable than most. (RELATED: Gov. Cuomo Reverses, Says Hospitals Can’t Send COVID-Positive Patients To Nursing Homes)

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has called for an investigation into the issue, focusing on the state’s March 25 adoption of a policy that forced nursing homes to accept patients even if they had a positive or suspected coronavirus diagnosis.

“No resident shall be denied readmission or admission to the [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” the policy read. It was not rescinded until six weeks later.

New York has reported over 5,400 COVID-related deaths across hundreds of nursing homes and assisted living facilities — and the state is facing additional scrutiny, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation, as even those numbers appear to have been underreported.

Dean has expressed her frustrations on Twitter as more and more information has come to light. “My husband is still grieving about the loss of his parents to this virus. Both were in nursing/assisted living homes. I’m trying to respect his wishes to not scream every day about this. But, make no mistake we want answers and there’s no question their deaths were avoidable,” she said.

While Dean declined to comment further on the situation, she did tell the Daily Caller that she wants an official investigation into Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, particularly as it regards to nursing homes.