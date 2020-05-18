The U.S. government has taken unprecedented measures in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Has it gone too far?

For several months now, the U.S. has witnessed crackdowns on freedom of religious practice, the arrest of private business owners and violent apprehensions of citizens who don’t comply with unilateral social distancing orders.

In an effort to fight coronavirus, the U.S. government has taken authoritarian measures long derided by Americans. Here are eight ways America is becoming more like China as a result of the pandemic:

Religious Freedom Crackdowns: The First Amendment prohibits the government from enacting any law regulating the freedom of religion, but nine states banned religious gatherings as the virus took hold in the U.S.

Easter services during the pandemic were restricted, even in red states such as Kentucky where police photographed the license plates of people who attended drive-through Easter services.

Arresting Business Owners: Private business owners who have refused to comply with lockdown orders have been arrested throughout the country. One high-profile example occurred in Dallas, Texas, when salon owner Shelley Luther was arrested after refusing to close her business. Luther was lectured by Judge Eric Moye for acting “selfishly,” to which Luther responded that “feeding my kids is not selfish.” (RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Pledges To Decriminalize Social Distancing Violations After Salon Owner Jailed)

Executive Power Grabs: Many governors across the country have determined they have the final say regarding activities their citizens can engage in or what businesses may remain open. Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went so far as to tell “essential” businesses what they could and could not sell last month.

However, the courts have begun to push back on these measures, with the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order last week. (RELATED: Authoritarianism On The Rise In America In The Age Of Coronavirus)

Punishing Protesters: Protests have escalated throughout the country, with large crowds gathering in front of state Capitol buildings to protest the lockdowns. While protests have been allowed to take place, there is evidence that some public officials are taking punitive measures against protesters.

One of the first protests took place in North Carolina shortly after Easter, where the Raleigh Police Department attempted to disperse the crowd and tweeted that “protesting is a non-essential activity.” Meanwhile, Whitmer has hinted at extending lockdown if protesters keep returning to the Capitol.

Funny Numbers: Both Dr. Deborah Birx and President Donald Trump have reportedly accused the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of over-counting coronavirus deaths, urging them to refrain from counting people who never tested positive for the virus. There are examples of this on the state and local level as well, with New York City adding nearly 4,000 people who never tested positive for the virus to its official death tolls last month.

A 35-year-old Colorado man who died of alcohol poisoning was counted in the state’s official coronavirus death tolls, even though his blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit. Colorado announced over the weekend that they were dropping their death toll by 300, and changing the way they count deaths. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

Lack of Transparency: In addition to serious accuracy concerns within official government data, the government’s coronavirus response has displayed a lack of transparency. When the U.S. initially shut down, the lockdowns were sold to the American public as an effort to flatten the curve and avoid hospital surges.

The curve has been flattened for weeks and predicted hospital surges largely never came to fruition, but the goalposts have continued to shift. Some governors and mayors have changed their previously-stated goal of slowing the spread to stopping the virus entirely. For example, California is now requiring counties to go two straight weeks without a coronavirus-related death before they can significantly reopen.

Police State: Some pundits have accused the U.S. of turning into an authoritarian police state in its pandemic response. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued Baltimore earlier this year after the city implemented an aerial surveillance program in order to track people the government suspects of being infected. Meanwhile, 58 House Democrats have introduced the TRACE Act (H.R. 6666), which would allocate $100 billion to test, track, and trace those suspected of having the virus.

A video went viral late last month showing two Wisconsin police officers berating a woman at her home for letting her child visit a friend. Less than a week later, another viral video appeared to show New York police officers violently apprehending a man for allegedly violating social distancing orders. This led to an New York Police Department union demanding an end to the enforcement of social distancing orders. (RELATED: Liberty University Police Issue Arrest Warrant For NYT Reporter)

Alleged Corruption: Several senators have been accused of dumping stocks after a late January briefing informed them of the severe implications of coronavirus, including Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr. The FBI seized Burr’s cell phone as part of an insider trading investigation, which forced Burr to resign as chairman of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee.

The FBI also questioned Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein about stock trades made by her husband shortly after the briefing, but a Feinstein spokesperson told The New York Times that she was able to provide documents demonstrating she had no involvement in the transactions.