This 5-Piece Ceramic Set Is All The Bakeware You Will Need For Your Favorite Dishes

You’ve been doing a lot more baking these days since the family is eating primarily at home. And in order for your favorite dishes to come out perfectly, good bakeware is a must. But with high-quality sets costing hundreds of bucks, you continue to settle for the worn-out ceramic dishes you’ve had for over a decade now. There’s no denying it — an upgrade is definitely needed.

Instead of spending a fortune on ceramic bakeware at the department store, opt for this Dockside Bakeware 5-Piece Ceramic Stoneware Baking Set. Not only are these dishes a treat for the eyes, but they’re also of incredible quality for an even more incredible price — for just $100 bucks flat, this set is the deal of a lifetime.

Designed with oven-to-table technology, this Dockside Bakeware set makes serving meals easy, eliminating the hassle of transferring piping hot food right out of the oven and onto your family’s plates. And thanks to their non-stick enamel interior, serving and cleaning is a total breeze.

Unlike the other ceramic dishes you’re used to seeing, this 5-piece set boasts cobalt blue trim with refined coastal designs, giving your meals and table settings a little something extra. Whether you’re cooking your favorite seafood dish, casserole, or even a fruit pie, you can depend on this high-end ceramic set to deliver delicious meals your family and friends will never forget.

The Dockside Bakeware 5-Piece Ceramic Stoneware Baking Set includes an 11” square baking dish, a 9.25” oval baking dish, a 12” au gratin dish, a 4” rectangular baking dish, and a 10” pie dish. Each piece is built to withstand temperatures of up to 425° F and is freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe.

Ready to get cookin’? Get your hands on your very own Dockside Bakeware 5-Piece Ceramic Stoneware Baking Set, now on sale for just $99.99.

Prices subject to change.

