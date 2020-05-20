‘Baskets’ Star Hagen Mills Dead At 29. Here’s What We Know

“Baskets” star Hagen Mills has been found dead at the age of 29 as police investigate an attempted murder-suicide involving the actor.

The Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky shared with E! News in a piece published Wednesday that they responded to a 911 call Tuesday evening involving the Hollywood actor and Erica Price, the mother of his young daughter.

When authorities arrived, they met Price, who had reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and chest, outside the residence. She told police that the alleged gunman was Mills and that he had remained inside the residence and had reportedly turned the gun on himself.

Price was taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene, per the Wrap.

According to the report:

Police also disclosed that Price and Mills’s daughter was present during the shooting along with Price’s mother, and that Mills was holding the two inside the residence while he waited for Price to return home. Neither were physically injured during the incident.

Hagen is probably best known for his role in the FX series “Baskets” along with appearances in shows like, “Swedish Dicks” and “Involuntarily Single.”