A Look At Media Bias In Coverage Of Different Governors’ Responses To Coronavirus

The media’s treatment of governors’ responses has, at times, differed greatly amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While governors have scored high marks in general from the American public in various polls for their responses to the virus, the media coverage has not been as equal. Take, for example, how the media has treated Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo compared to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The state of New York tops the charts in America with 359,235 known novel coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, May 20. Of those cases, 28,540 have died, the New York Times reported. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Allowed Coronavirus-Infected Nurses To Work In Nursing Home)

Florida is lower on the list, with 47,463 known cases and 2,095 deaths. To compare, New York has 147 deaths per 100,000 people and Florida has 10, according to the NYT.

Despite the numbers showing a massive difference in the results of how each state has managed to control the spread of the virus, the media has been eager to praise Cuomo and criticize DeSantis.

Cuomo’s praise came even after he announced in March that nursing homes would be required to accept patients who have the coronavirus after the infected person was deemed stable. Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” that these patients were not required to be re-tested for the virus after being released.

In fact, the New York State Department of Health admitted to omitting an unknown number of deaths due to the virus nursing home and adult care facilities to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“In early May, those reports quietly began omitting long-term care residents who died of coronavirus in hospitals,” the DCNF wrote in an article published May 15. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules)

“New York’s coronavirus tracker ‘currently does not include out of facility deaths,’ NYSDOH spokeswoman Jill Montag told the DCNF. ‘Deaths of nursing home and adult care facility residents that occurred at hospitals is accounted for in the overall fatality data on our COVID-19 tracker,'” the report added.

“In other words, New York’s nursing home and adult care facility coronavirus deaths tracker omits any individuals who contracted coronavirus while living at a long-term care facility but died in a hospital.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis pushed for hospitals to prevent novel coronavirus patients from being in nursing homes, according to the National Review.

The National Review’s article breaks down exactly what DeSantis has done for the state, which includes varying restrictive measures depending on the county and recognizing that places like nursing homes posed a different risk level.

Still, the media’s first reaction was to criticize DeSantis for what they viewed as an underwhelming response to the virus.

CNN downplayed Florida’s impressive numbers as “luck” in an article published May 4. The article chastised DeSantis for his efforts to reopen the state, calling his response a “victory lap” and writing that he was congratulating himself on a job well done.

Many in the media also expressed shock at DeSantis’s late decision to close Florida beaches amid the virus.

“Much of America might have been horrified that DeSantis, who possesses a Trumpian disdain for what he’s called ‘draconian’ quarantine rules in other states, kept the beaches open until after spring break, turning the sand into viral petri dishes, but Floridians weren’t surprised,” Politico pointed out in April.

After photographs emerged of people flocking to beaches, #FloridaMorons began to trend on Twitter, according to Politico.

Politico reporters Marc Caputo and Renuka Rayasam weighed in on the disparity between how the media has treated DeSantis compared to Cuomo, Fox News noted last week. They pointed out Florida was “not a post-apocalyptic hellscape of coronavirus infection and cadavers stacked like cordwood” and admitted that DeSantis’ choices with how the state handled the virus may not have been so bad after all.

Caputo and Rayasam wrote that “media bias” may be playing a major factor in the fact that DeSantis has been polling worse than Cuomo. (RELATED: Florida Coronavirus Cases Far Lower Than Predicted; Gov. DeSantis Still Struggling In The Polls)

“Maybe things would be different if DeSantis had a brother who worked in cable news and interviewed him for a “sweet moment” in primetime,” Politico’s newsletter reads, knowing CNN host Chris Cuomo’s interviews with his brother.

Compare that with articles published in the past about Cuomo, whose state has been deemed the epicenter of the pandemic.

“In Coronavirus Response, Andrew Cuomo Wins Over Past Critics,” the Wall Street Journal wrote March 19. The New York governor was even dubbed one of most desirable men in New York in a survey conducted by professional matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson.

The Columbia Journalism Review wrote about this “glowing coverage” of Cuomo despite his state’s struggle with the virus. The article, published March 27, notes that how Cuomo’s team handles the press could be a factor in coverage.

“There is also the reality of Team Cuomo’s approach to the press,” according to CRJ. “It can pay dividends at a time like this, with journalists hungry for information. Cuomo’s office is frequently in contact with the reporters who cover him, calling to strenuously argue, on and off the record, the administration’s side.”

“It’s not uncommon for Cuomo aides to speak anonymously to reporters to float certain pieces of information or even attack a rival, whether it’s de Blasio, a member of the legislature, or a liberal critic.”

DeSantis, in fact, called the media out on its apparent bias Wednesday while speaking to reporters. He noted that the media “waxed poetically for weeks and weeks” about how bad Florida would be hit with the virus, adding that “Florida has the absolute best data” and that “any insinuation otherwise is just typical partisan narrative trying to be spun.”

WATCH:

Gov. DeSantis also says Rebekah Jones is under “active criminal charges” for cyber stalking and cyber sexual harassment. “I have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment,” Gov. DeSantis says. https://t.co/jTzJmKk8X0 pic.twitter.com/ZL0Vy0NS9o — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 20, 2020

“Well hell, we’re eight weeks away from that, and it hasn’t happened. Not only do we have a lower death rate–well we have way lower deaths generally–we have a lower death rate than the Acela Corridor, DC, everyone up there,” DeSantis said.

“So we’ve succeeded and I think that people just don’t want to recognize it because it challenges their narrative, it challenges their assumption, so they got to try to find a boogeyman–maybe it’s that there are black helicopter circling the Department of Health. If you believe that, I got a bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell you.”