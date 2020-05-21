Trump And Pelosi Are Pulling Out The Big Guns On Vote-By-Mail

President Donald Trump and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are squaring up for a showdown on vote-by-mail policies in time for the November election.

Pelosi argues mail-in ballots are a necessity with Americans suffering under coronavirus, but Trump and Republicans say it could open up the election to massive voter fraud. Republicans also argue that voting is as essential as grocery stores and other activities that have continued despite the pandemic. They think states can implement distancing measures at polling stations to make the election safe. (RELATED: Relaxing Lockdowns Was Supposed To Cause A Disaster — It Hasn’t)

Trump has tweeted threats at the Michigan and Nevada state governments after they took steps toward equipping voters to submit absentee ballots for the election. (RELATED: Maryland Reestablishes Mail-In Only Special Election, Resolving Inner-Conflict)

Daily Caller White House team Christian Datoc and Anders Hagstrom sat down to discuss what the November election might look like.

WATCH:

Here’s How We Know The Media Is Failing To Report On China

Will Mike Flynn Actually Get Pardoned? Two Points

Is Former CIA Director John Brennan Headed For An Indictment?