Save Big On These Kitchen Appliances All On Sale For Memorial Day

1. Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill – $560 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Skip the pricey steakhouse and prepare deliciously juicy cuts at home with this revolutionary grill! It’s two simultaneously controlled radiant infra-red ceramic burners let you cook steak a multitude of ways and can even cook fish, pizza and more to complete perfection. Capable of reaching 1,500°F in just three minutes, this thing is about to set your dinner game on fire.

Wolfgang Puck 7-in-1 Immersion Blender (Factory Remanufactured) – $51.99

2. Wolfgang Puck 7-in-1 Immersion Blender (Factory Remanufactured) – $51.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

From dressings and smoothies to perfectly diced veggies, this high-end, 12-cup blender can do just about anything in the kitchen. Boasting a whopping 7 food-prep options like whisking, dicing, mincing, and more, this blender’s 400-watt motor is a force to be reckoned with. Plus it’s super easy to use and even comes with a dicer cleaning tool.

StirMATE® Smart Pot Stirrer – $39.99

3. StirMATE® Smart Pot Stirrer – $39.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Attachable to almost any regular pot, these two automatic stirring paddles go to work, stirring your stews, soups, and more, ensuring they don’t burn or stick as they cook. Made from FDA-approved plastic, this game-changing tool is safe and easy to clean too!

Gold Chef Grill & Rotisserie – $299

4. Gold Chef Grill & Rotisserie – $299 with code SUMMERSAVE20

This high-performance grill lets you prepare incredible dishes from a rotisserie chicken to perfectly grilled steak — and that’s just the beginning. And with its included 72 sq. in. grilling basket, you can cook mouth-watering meals for the entire family.

Mini Rechargeable Blender – $35.99

5. Mini Rechargeable Blender – $35.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Make smoothies at the drop of a hat no matter where you are thanks to this wire-free blending wonder! Thanks to its 6-blade cutting head, you can chop veggies, puré fruit, and more, even if you’re miles away from your kitchen.

Gourmia® GCM4700 Coffee Maker with Built-In Grinder – $79.99

6. Gourmia® GCM4700 Coffee Maker with Built-In Grinder – $79.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

This gourmet coffee-maker with an attached bean grinder is the best thing to ever happen to your mornings. The machine is capable of making 10 cups of deliciously fresh coffee on-demand or pre-programmed and is super easy to clean.

Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer (Red) – $95.99

7. Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer (Red) – $95.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Cook large batches of delicious, healthy food without sacrificing taste. With its single basket design made of non-stick ceramic, you can air-fry veggies and meat for the entire family — and it even comes with 50 recipe ideas from the fry-master Paula Deen herself.

Get it here for just $95.99 with the code SUMMERSAVE20.

8. PowerXL 10-in-1 Pro XLT 6QT Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie – Dark Red (Factory Remanufactured) – $44.79 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Work on that summer bod by cutting oil out of your favorite meals, from fish sticks and tater tots to whole rotisserie chickens! Choose from a wide variety of cooking styles and whip up meals the entire family can enjoy, guilt-free.

Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller – $63.99

9. Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller – $63.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Skip the personal chef and opt for this sous vide cooker that both cooks and chills food to perfection without you having to lift much more than a finger. Simply attach the tool to the side of stockpots or plastic containers, control the settings with its LED touchscreen display, and boom, dinner’s ready!

Deep Fryer with 3L Oil Capacity – $30.39

10. Deep Fryer with 3L Oil Capacity – $30.39 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Boasting an impressive 1700-watt adjustable thermostat, you can prepare a wide array of fried foods for your entire family to enjoy right from home. And thanks to its quick-recovery system, your food stays crispy as it absorbs less oil, making things just a bit healthier.

SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker – $88.80

11. SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker – $88.80 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Never worry about overcooking or undercooking food again thanks to this sous vide multi-cooker! With precise temperature controls and built-in cooking settings, you can ensure anything you steam, boil, or sauté comes out just perfect.

Redigrill Smoke-Less Infrared Indoor Grill – $93.59

12. Redigrill Smoke-Less Infrared Indoor Grill – $93.59 with code SUMMERSAVE20

This grill produces 80% less smoke than your traditional grill and you can use it in the comfort of your own home. This healthier grill alternative lets you grill steakhouse-caliber meats and veggies to perfection thanks to its advanced infrared heating technology.

FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker – $63.20

13. FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker – $63.20 with the code SUMMERSAVE20

Never wait around for cold brew with this handy coffee-maker. Capable of whipping up delicious cold brew in four minutes and hot coffee in just 30 seconds with the tap of a finger, this brewer is an absolute must-have.

Chefman 1.7L Color-Changing Electric Kettle – $30.39

14. Chefman 1.7L Color-Changing Electric Kettle – $30.39 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Why have a normal electric kettle when you can have one that changes colors based on the water temperature? Complete with a 360° swivel base and a 1.7-liter capacity, this is a kitchen appliance you simply can’t do without.

Betty Crocker Brownie & Snack Factory Maker – $19.99

15. Betty Crocker Brownie & Snack Factory Maker – $19.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Treating yourself has never been easier thanks to this non-stick brownie maker. Whether it’s blondies, mini-square loaf cakes, or good old brownies, this little machine bakes them perfectly every single time.

Party Grill®: Raclette Tabletop Grill – $55.99

16. Party Grill®: Raclette Tabletop Grill – $55.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Designed for spicing up dinner parties, this tabletop grill feeds six to eight guests at a time, and entertains them in the process. It’s super easy to use, complete with non-stick trays, and lets your guests have a hands-on dinner experience they’ll never forget.

Yedi® Total Package 5.8Qt Ceramic Air Fryer – $71.99

17. Yedi® Total Package 5.8Qt Ceramic Air Fryer – $71.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Ranked the best overall air fryer by Business Insider, this appliance can cook just anything thanks to its built-in smart programs capable of whipping up chicken, steak, veggies, and so much more. Plus, you’ll consume way less oil than you would with a traditional fryer, consuming up to 80% less fat!

Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker – $59.99

18. Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker – $59.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

With a 10-level safety system, you can cook just about anything in record-saving time with about as little effort as possible. With 15 cooking modes to cook from and a reduced cooking time of 70%, we can’t think of a reason not to use this thing.

Marinade Express Pro™: Tabletop Marinade Machine – $159.99

19. Marinade Express Pro™: Tabletop Marinade Machine – $159.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

This versatile appliance adds serious flavor to your food while reducing contaminants at the same time! And with eight pre-programmed food-specific buttons, you can marinate and more while reducing fat by 30% and eliminating up to 99.5% of bacteria often found in poorly-prepared foods.

Wolfgang Puck 3-in-1 Electric Power Spiralizer – $15.99

20. Wolfgang Puck 3-in-1 Electric Power Spiralizer – $15.99 with code SUMMERSAVE20

Cutting back on carbs has never been easier thanks to this tool that spiralizes your favorite fruits and veggies in mere minutes! And you can slice things right into its attached container, making things mess-free and easy to clean up.

Get it here for just $16 bucks using the coupon code SUMMERSAVE20.

