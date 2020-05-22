Trump Threatens To Override Governors If They Do Not Open Churches

President Donald Trump called on governors Friday to open houses of worship “right now,” warning he will override governors’ orders if they do not allow Americans to attend religious services.

Trump spoke Friday at the White House where he said governors should allow churches and places of worship to open, saying that if governors have any questions on this, “they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call.”

“These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united,” Trump said. “The people are demanding to go to church and synagogue, go to their mosque. Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life.”

The president added that he is confident that faith leaders will make sure their congregations are safe. (RELATED: California’s Reopening Plan Discriminates Against Churches, DOJ Says)

“I know them well. They love their congregations, they love their people, they don’t want anything bad to happen to them or anyone else,” Trump said.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now,” Trump said. “For this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

The religious freedom organization First Liberty applauded the president’s words in a Friday statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The discrimination that has been occurring against churches and houses of worship has been shocking,” said Kelly Shackelford, who is president, CEO and chief counsel of First Liberty. “We applaud the President’s strong stance today demanding that these attacks must stop and that churches and houses of worship be freed to safely open.”

“Americans are going to malls and restaurants,” Shackelford said. “They need to be able to go to their houses of worship.”

