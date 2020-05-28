Politics

Pennsylvania Democrats Accuse Republican Lawmaker Of Keeping Positive COVID-19 Test Secret For A Week

Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Sims

(Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video - Public User @briantylercohen)

Varun Hukeri Reporter
Democrats in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives reacted strongly to the news on Wednesday that their Republican colleague Rep. Andrew Lewis had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been self-isolating for a week.

Pennsylvania Democrats said Republicans were withholding crucial information from them while touting their plans to reopen the state, according to HuffPost. Several Democratic members took to social media to express outrage that they had been kept in the dark over the positive test.

Democratic State Rep. Brian Sims recorded himself yelling at House Republicans for not disclosing the information and even demanded resignations.

Democratic State Rep. Liz Hanbidge accused Republicans of being “self-serving” and “anti-science,” adding that their motivation was to “endanger more lives.”

Democratic State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta also called on Speaker of the House Mike Turzai to resign. “They were derelict in their duty when they did not alert us to this immediately,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer in a statement Wednesday.

Kenyatta also called the situation a “GOP Covid coverup” and referred to House Republicans as a risk to public health and safety.

Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Andrew Lewis, who tested positive for coronavirus May 20 and had been self-isolating since, posted an update top Facebook on Wednesday informing the public about the decision he had made.

Lewis stated that House Republicans had followed the guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to determine who may have been exposed to Lewis prior to his test.

“I can confirm every member or staff member who met the criteria for exposure was immediately contacted and required to self-isolate for 14 days from their date of possible exposure,” Lewis wrote.

In response to accusations from the Democrats that Lewis left them in the dark about his positive test, he further added, “Out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed, I chose to keep my positive case private.”

Press Secretary Mike Straub defended Lewis and said the chamber had followed the appropriate protocol. “We followed data and science, implementing the guidelines from the CDC and PA Dept. of Health, in line with exactly what Gov. Wolf requires from any business that wishes to operate,” he told Penn Live in a statement Wednesday. (RELATED: PA Restaurant Defies Lockdown: ‘We Are Not In A Communist Country’)

Pennsylvania has been under a strict lockdown overseen by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and has so far reported more than 5,200 deaths. Lewis reported that he has fully recovered and will return to work following his self-isolation.