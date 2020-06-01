Politics

Car Plows Through Crowd Of Police Officers In Buffalo

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
A car drove through a group of police officers in Buffalo, New York reportedly injuring at least two police officers during a protest for George Floyd.

Local reporters have been tweeting out videos of the car plowing into a group of police officers. In one video, you can see an officer injured on the pavement, holding his leg. This all comes after protests and riots have erupted across the nation after Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

PBA president John Evan told reporters that a trooper and officer were hit by the car, according to Stephen Marth of Spectrum News Buffalo. The officers were taken to a nearby hospital and are in serious condition, Fox News reported.

The driver of the vehicle is reportedly in custody, according to Fox News.

(Developing… This story will be updated when more information becomes available.