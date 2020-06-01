Car Plows Through Crowd Of Police Officers In Buffalo

A car drove through a group of police officers in Buffalo, New York reportedly injuring at least two police officers during a protest for George Floyd.

Local reporters have been tweeting out videos of the car plowing into a group of police officers. In one video, you can see an officer injured on the pavement, holding his leg. This all comes after protests and riots have erupted across the nation after Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

BREAKING: A trooper and an officer were hit by a car that blew through a line of officers at the protest on Bailey Avenue according to PBA President John Evans. They were taken to ECMC. Stay with @SPECNewsBuffalo for updates. #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/odQygo09lH — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

Warning: This video is graphic. Someone just ran over a line of police in Buffalo, New York. pic.twitter.com/KeJ94rYEQr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 2, 2020

Breaking: An officer got ran over by a car on Bailey Ave., per police sources. People on scene at E District where a protest is happening told me a truck drove through the crowd and hit multiple police officers — Ali Ingersoll (@Ali_IngNews) June 2, 2020

BREAKING: @markpoloncarz reports the driver and passengers appear to be in custody. https://t.co/QTcPFayuFT — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

PBA president John Evan told reporters that a trooper and officer were hit by the car, according to Stephen Marth of Spectrum News Buffalo. The officers were taken to a nearby hospital and are in serious condition, Fox News reported.

The driver of the vehicle is reportedly in custody, according to Fox News.

(Developing… This story will be updated when more information becomes available.