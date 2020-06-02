‘If I Didn’t Have A Primary I Wouldn’t Care’: Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel Caught On Hot Mic At Press Conference

Democratic New York Rep. Eliot Engel was caught on a hot mic Tuesday appearing to admit that he only cared about speaking at a press conference on the George Floyd protests because he has a primary opponent.

Local officials held a press conference Tuesday after rioters and looters ransacked New York City on Monday night.

The press conference livestream appears to show Engel asking to speak at the event before telling a local official: “If I didn’t have a primary I wouldn’t care.”

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. asked Engel to repeat himself, and the congressman obliged. “If I didn’t have a primary I wouldn’t care,” Engel repeated.

“Don’t do that to me,” Diaz responded.

!!! @RepEliotEngel heard on hot mic asking @rubendiazjr for a turn to speak, says twice, “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.” Diaz responds, “Don’t do that to me.” (h/t @News12BX livestream) pic.twitter.com/eQnkzLiEId — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) June 2, 2020



Neither Engel or Diaz Jr’s offices immediately returned requests for comment. (RELATED: NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Uses Cooked Numbers To Defend Record On Nursing Homes

New York City saw another night of violence and looting on Monday night, as the country saw its seventh straight night of unrest following Floyd’s death.

Hard to describe how rampant the looting was tonight in Midtown Manhattan and how lawless it was. Complete anarchy. Literally hundreds of stores up and down Broadway, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave. Kids ruling the streets like it was a party. pic.twitter.com/y9Ly1UD1WX — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

Cop was just ran over in the Bronx omg pic.twitter.com/A9KWH4B6uw — Matt Thomas (@Roya1ty11) June 2, 2020

The 46-year-old black man died after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breath, a video showed. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death.

