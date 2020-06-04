Ready To Mix Things Up? Buy This KitchenAid Stand Mixer For Just $279.99

Have you always dreamed of broadening your culinary horizons but never knew where to start? Fortunately, KitchenAid has the perfect solution for you. This KitchenAid 600 Series Bowl Lift Professional Stand Mixer has a ten different speeds, making it great for heavy or dense mixtures.

This mixer also has 67 touch points to ensure optimal mixing results. It’s six-quart stainless steel bowl is KitchenAid’s largest mixing bowl, holding enough dough or batter to equal about 13 dozen cookies! To support such heavyweight mixtures, it’s distinct bowl lift design raises and lowers the bowl in order to provide extra support when mixing large quantities. This limited time offer includes the Bowl-Lift stand mixer, a coated flat beater and powerknead spiral hook, a 6-quart dual finish mixing bowl, a professional style wire whip, and a pouring shield.

And best of all? It’s made right here in America! Instead of supporting culinary companies that seem to spring up over night, Kitchen Aid has decades of experience selling their products to American consumers!

See For Yourself One of the highest rated Standing Mixers on Amazon: The KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl

One reviewer raves specifically about the refurbished quality: “After much research, visiting several vendors and calling Amazon, I took the plunge and bought this 6 QT Pro mixer in Sugar Pearl. I opted to go with refurbished due to the deep discount and guarantee from Amazon they would stand behind the product should it be defective. It was an Amazon Fufilled Product. Upon arrival and inspection, the mixer appears brand new and never been used. Cosmetically it is mint. I have since used the mixer to do molasses cookies and couldn’t be happier with this decision. In addition I did purchase the 3QT bowl and whip attachment for smaller jobs. People have complained this mixer needs excess scraping of the bowl while mixing, I didn’t find this to be the case. In the past, I have burned up two Heritgage Sunbeam stand mixers as I cook a lot, not sure why I waited so long to dive in! Thanks Amazon…”

With an average rating of over four out of five stars, this product exceeds expectations for those who have already made the purchase. This mixer usually sells for around $450. But its actually been cut down and you can get your KitchenAid Stand Mixer at the unbelievably low price of $279.99! Hurry up and check it out soon because this bargain is not one to be missed!

