This Genius Snapback Glove Can Help Protect You From Harmful Germs

While you may not be able to see it, there are a lot of germs on your hands — and according to the CDC, washing them is one of the best ways to keep them from spreading. And with the current COVID-19 pandemic still very much a threat, keeping your hands clean is more important than ever. But if your hands are literally cracking from the constant hand-sanitizing you’re doing, there’s a more practical way to protect yourself against germs.

The Snapback Glove is a great tool to fight the spread of dangerous germs and bacteria. Capable of hanging from your belt, purse strap, or backpack, this protective glove can be ready at moment’s notice, protecting your hands from germ-ridden surfaces. And unlike disposable gloves, the Snapback Glove is comprised of WaveStopper fabric with 70% of SilverFlex fibers, giving it anti-viral and anti-microbial properties that combat germs on contact, making it safe to use from one surface to another.

Whether you’re signing your name on a receipt or pressing an elevator button, the Snapback Glove makes it so you never have to touch anything with your bare hands. No matter what size hand you have, this germ-fighting glove is designed to fit anyone. And you can hold anything comfortably while wearing it thanks to its thumb hole made for optimal gripping. Plus, thanks to the way it sits on your belt, you never have to position it to put it on — your hand can drop right on in, no extra contact necessary.

Created by Lambs, a company that creates high-end, radiation-proof undergarments and more, you can trust that the Snapback Glove is an item built to last and keep you safe. And for a limited time, you can get the revolutionary protective glove for the discounted price of just $33.99.

Prices subject to change.

